Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Migrant Busing Has 'Democrats Talking' About Immigration

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he praised Florida and Texas for busing and flying migrants up to northern states, saying the move has "Democrats talking" about immigration.

Steube said on "John Bachman Now" that "Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and [Texas Gov.] Greg Abbott, have Democrats talking about this issue finally."

He went on to say that DeSantis is "literally putting this issue on the doorstep of Democrats that claimed the sanctuary policies and they're all flipping out. It took 48 hours for them to get the migrants that were placed in Martha's Vineyard out of Martha's Vineyard and to a military base, armed National Guard taking these individuals, and this is just a small taste of what Texas in our border states are seeing every single day and these asylum seekers when they're ordered to go back by a judge that their case is not legitimate."

Steube said, "They're ordered to be deported. This administration is not deporting them. So they're violating federal law on the border intentionally and deliberately, and this is going to be on the ballot in November and the American people … stand against crime. They stand against these border policies … and will show up for Republicans because of these policies and the impact that it's having in our country today."

