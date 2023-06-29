Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Ways and Means to Expand IRS Probe

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, told Newsmax on Thursday he expects the committee to seek testimony from several IRS officials regarding allegations of misconduct in an investigation of Hunter Biden raised by two whistleblowers.

In recent testimony in front of the committee, IRS whistleblowers revealed extensive politicization and misconduct at the Department of Justice and IRS during the investigation into Biden that ended with him receiving a favorable plea deal.

"We're going to bring in the other individuals from the IRS, specifically, who were trying to tell the IRS whistleblower that they couldn't investigate certain things," Steube told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "They couldn't do specific warrants. They couldn't put Hunter Biden's name in the different warrants and subpoenas. Anybody from the IRS that was involved in this, we're going to bring in [and] question them."

In a letter Thursday to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., requested that Michael Batdorf and Darrell Waldon, part of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, be made available to testify by 5 p.m. July 13. The letter also was signed by Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Whistleblower Gary Shapley, who led an IRS team investigating Biden, testified earlier this month he was removed from that position by the DOJ after he provided evidence of prosecutors mishandling the investigation and conflicting information by Attorney General Merrick Garland to Congress regarding the independence of David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware in charge of the Biden probe.

"There are a number of different officials that he had named in his testimony that we would like to come and testify before the committee in a transcribed interview," Steube said. "After we do the transcribed interview, then the committee is going to look at that information. I would like to subpoena these individuals that he named, specifically his supervisors, and have them come in and ask them why they were slow-walking these investigations, why they were telling him that Hunter Biden's name shouldn't be included in some of this information, and why they weren't allowing him to talk to the big guy [President Joe Biden].

"Because all of their investigations led to Joe Biden. But the IRS, the DOJ, and the FBI refused anything remotely turning to Joe Biden. They wouldn't allow him to follow those leads. I think we should talk to all of those people."

