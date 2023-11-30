Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Evidence on Biden Corruption 'Overwhelming'

Democrats have been crowing that House Republicans have produced no direct evidence of alleged corruption involving President Joe Biden and his family, but Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that has now changed.

On Tuesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability unveiled an email obtained through a subpoena. It showed a bank money laundering investigator raised concerns about $5 million funding from Northern International Capital Holdings, an entity of CEFC China, which is linked to the Chinese Communist government and subsequent erratic payments to Hudson West III, Hunter Biden's joint venture with a Chinese national, and Owasco, PC, an entity owned by Hunter Biden.

The committee said the president allegedly received $40,000 in laundered money from the account of his brother, James Biden, and his sister-in-law, Sara Biden, in 2017 in the form of a personal check. The money that landed in Joe Biden's bank account was allegedly funded by a complex web of financial transactions that began with the initial $5 million funding from Northern International Capital Holdings.

"The evidence is overwhelming," Steube told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We now have evidence of actual cash payments that went to family members like Hunter and [James Biden] that were paid to Joe Biden. You have canceled checks. You have the whole nine yards. One was for $200,000. I think one was for $20,000 or $40,000.

"Remember, in the beginning, at first it was Russian disinformation. And then it was, you don't have any evidence of direct payments to Joe Biden. We now have that.

"They laundered the money through all these different shell companies that had no legitimate business need. Then they sent that money to Hunter Biden and to Joe Biden's brother, who then cut the checks to Joe. As we get more subpoenaed evidence, I think you're going to see more of this."

As the House considers opening an impeachment inquiry into the president, former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is facing four criminal cases spearheaded by three Democrat prosecutors: Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Fulton County (Ga.) District Attorney Fani Willis.

"We completely have a weaponized justice system right now," Steube said. "Think about this for a second. You have Joe Biden, whose No. 1 contender for the White House in November is Donald Trump, and you have Joe Biden's DOJ investigating Donald Trump, indicting Donald Trump in all sorts of places across the country with not anywhere near evidence at the level that they have that Joe Biden has committed crimes, that Hunter Biden has committed crimes.

"It's completely the weaponization of the federal government, using the Department of Justice for political means."

