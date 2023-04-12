Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: Bragg Wrong, House Has 'Authority, Jurisdiction'

Conservative Republicans are not going to cave to the "progressive left," and leadership like that of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will carry through on oversight and accountability, according to Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., on Newsmax.

"I ran and got elected to fight for my country and to fight for conservative values; I'm sure Jim Jordan is the same," Steube told Wednesday's "The Chris Salcedo Show," pointing to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's lawsuit to thwart congressional oversight.

"And we're not going to back down from this, and we have jurisdiction over this. There is a federal interplay here — not to mention that the No. 1 issue here is you have Alvin Bragg that is interfering with the election of the 2024 presidential race, so overlaying the legal issues here is that.

"And I think absolutely the House Judiciary Committee and the weaponization committee, which I sit on, has authority and jurisdiction to oversee what's going on."

Also on the accountability checklist for the House GOP is to hold Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas accountable for alleged failures to enforce existing border law and what Republicans call President Joe Biden administration's weaponization of justice against its political opposition — like its "special access" authorization of the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago — Steube added to host Chris Salcedo.

"These are the type of things that we should impeach President Biden for and bring impeachment proceedings before the committee," Steube said of Mayorkas and Biden. "There are so many things that we have to look at and to do, but this should be one of them that we should be focused on — obviously understanding that whatever we do in the House side is going to have to get 60 votes on the Senate side, which is going to be difficult to do.

"But I think given what's going on and the level of corruption in this White House, the complete lying to the American people and everything from not knowing Hunter Biden's business dealings to not having anything to do with Mar-a-Lago — now we find out that the White House and the president had absolutely a lot of involvement, and that is impeachable conduct."

