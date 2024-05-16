WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: greg steube | donald trump | pardon | joe biden | mitt romney | doj | political

Rep. Greg Steube to Newsmax: Biden Won't Pardon Trump, Is Behind Charges

By    |   Thursday, 16 May 2024 02:07 PM EDT

It was Biden's Department of Justice that brought the charges against Donald Trump during an election year, so do not count on him issuing a pardon, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"This is 100% an election year," Steube told "National Report." "They're doing this intentionally. Even if they don't get a conviction in New York, they have taken Trump off the campaign trail."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said this week that President Joe Biden "made an enormous error" by not urging prosecutors to drop the two federal cases against Trump, and should have been the "big guy" by issuing a preemptive pardon.

But Steube said the former president has been forced to spend "tens of millions of dollars having to defend himself for ridiculous charges that he shouldn't have to defend himself for."

Meanwhile, Biden and his son Hunter remain unpunished despite "all this evidence" brought by House Republicans showing the family received "millions of dollars in foreign payments from Ukraine and the Chinese Communist Party," Steube added.

"I know we can't charge a sitting president, but we certainly can move forward with impeachment proceedings," he said. "I filed impeachment proceedings last year, and unfortunately, the House isn't moving forward with that. So that's the real travesty."

Meanwhile, Trump's ongoing New York City trial comes from charges brought through "the complete weaponization of Biden's DOJ," Steube concluded.

greg steube, donald trump, pardon, joe biden, mitt romney, doj, political, persecution
Thursday, 16 May 2024 02:07 PM
