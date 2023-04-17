Rep. Steube to Newsmax: I'm Endorsing Trump for 2024

"I'm happy to endorse Donald J. Trump for president in 2024," Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday.

"He's the only person that can reverse, on day one, all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration and the type of things that have happened under the Biden administration would have never happened under President Trump," Steube told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Steube elaborated on specific areas that Trump would be able to reverse course on, such as support of the military, veterans, and fixing the results of the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Regarding choosing Trump over his own state's governor, Ron DeSantis, who is currently undeclared as a presidential candidate but is widely seen as Trump's main 2024 competitor, Steube said that, even though DeSantis is a great governor, it "wasn't a difficult decision" for him.

"President Trump has always been there both personally and professionally. I think the America First agenda is what people in Florida are looking for," Steube stated, adding that DeSantis was just reelected to his current position less than 6 months ago and that he hopes DeSantis will continue to concentrate on the great job that he's doing as Florida's governor.

"I hear from constituents all the time that want him to finish out his term and support President Trump, and I'm honored to be part of President Trump's team," Steube said.

Other Florida GOP representatives to endorse Trump include Reps. Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Cory Mills, and Anna Paulina Luna.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!