Rep. Steube to Newsmax: DOJ Leaking to Media to Push Narrative

Rep. Greg Steube told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Department of Justice has a history of leaking to the media ''to start a narrative.''

On ''Rob Schmitt Tonight,'' the Florida Republican said that although ''the deep state and the Democrats and the mainstream media'' are working together, most Americans aren't fooled by their agenda.

''The American people have gotten smart on this in the last four years, and I tell you what, when Republicans take the [House] majority back — God willing — in November, and we get the gavels in January, there is going to be a lot of depositions and a lot of hell to pay,'' Steube said.

His comments follow those of Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who revealed earlier in the day on ''Fox & Friends'' that the FBI and DOJ never approached congressional leaders about sensitive files at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

''As a member of the Gang of Eight, which is the eight officials in Congress with insight to intelligence, we run into all kinds of things all the time,'' Rubio explained. ''Never once were we approached and told, 'There is this massive brewing counterintelligence threat to the United States, and we want to make you aware of it.'''

Steube, who is seeking reelection in Florida's 17th Congressional District, emphasized that the federal government ''waited over a year and a half'' after Trump left office to clamp down on the supposedly essential documents, adding that the FBI ''waited days'' with a warrant before conducting the search.

''I mean, if this is a huge national security risk, then why in the world did they wait days to execute the search warrant?'' the congressman said. ''This is an opportunity, and they are using their power in a corrupt DOJ and a weaponized DOJ to go in and get information on Donald Trump.''

''The deep state and the DOJ will stop at nothing to prevent Donald Trump from running for president in 2024 and becoming president again,'' he concluded.

