Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Puzzling That Dems Go All Out for Illegals

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday he is flummoxed by the political calculation Democrats make of supporting illegal immigration.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Thursday grilled Democrat Govs. JB Pritzker of Illinois, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Kathy Hochul of New York, scrutinizing their states' policies to create safe havens for illegal aliens, even thwarting federal immigration enforcement.

"What's amazing to me is that the Democrats have wanted to die on the hill to fight for illegals and murderers and rapists and gang members and going to El Salvador to be with gang members and people that have committed crimes in our country who came into our country illegally," Steube, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told "American Agenda." "And the majority of Americans don't support illegal criminal aliens in our country, criminals that have committed crimes in our country, terrorists under the Biden administration."

"[There are] over 400 known terrorists that have come into our country. Over 50,000 Chinese Communist Party people that have come into our country. And we have, finally, an administration that is standing up for Americans and standing up for the safety and security of the American people. And what's just fascinating to me is, politically, the Democrats have decided this is a hill they're going to die on. They're going to fight for illegals in our country."

Steube said the only reason the Biden administration had such open border policies embraced by these governors and other Democrats is the political calculation that many of the millions of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. the past four years will end up voting for them.

"It's the only reason that [former President] Joe Biden allowed 12 million illegals to come into our country: Because in some of those states, they can vote," Steube said. "There's no voter ID requirement in the state of California. The president signed a voter ID requirement, but it's going to be caught up in a lawsuit for a period of time."

"But imagine if they had voter ID requirements in the state of California. I bet their politics would change pretty significantly. I would submit to you that we'd have a lot more Republican members of Congress from California than we do right now. … This is absolutely a political calculation for them."

