Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Claims of Medicaid, Social Security Cuts 'All Lies'

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., defended the new House budget bill against claims that Social Security and Medicaid will be targeted for spending cuts.

"All lies," he said Thursday on Newsmax's "Newsline."

Steube said the House GOP caucus is standing firm with President Donald Trump to keep those programs intact.

"President Trump has said repeatedly that he is not cutting Medicare," Steube said. "He is not cutting Social Security. He is not cutting Medicaid. It's not in the bill. It is $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion optimistically in spending cuts."

Steube said passing the budget wasn't easy and that Trump was needed to step in and help secure some critical Republican votes.

"The bill passed the House thanks to President Trump having conversations with members that had issues with parts of it," Steube said.

Steube said he does not think the Senate will initiate big changes in the bill predicted it will take about two weeks to get it to Trump for approval. Then says Steube, the next big push will be with taxes.

"We're going to start the process on tax cuts in the Ways and Means Committee in the next two weeks," he said. "And we look at earnest to bring exactly to the American people exactly what President Trump campaigned on. And that's tax cuts for every American."

Steube said part of that effort will involve cuts at the Internal Revenue Service.

"And remember, there were like 80,000 new IRS workers that were approved during the Biden administration when the Democrats had control of Congress," he said. "Why do we need these people to go after everyday Americans who are doing everything they can and are paying their taxes?"

