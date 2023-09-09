Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Impeachment Inquiry in Next Few Weeks

An impeachment inquiry will likely open within the "next couple of weeks" to further investigate the actions of President Joe Biden, Rep. Greg Steube said on Newsmax Saturday.

"The inquiry will allow Congress to have certain powers and legal abilities to subpoena specific information, and I think that's what the leadership intends on doing," the Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

Steube said he's already filed an impeachment resolution, "laying out all the facts that we've uncovered in just the last eight months of the Republicans being in the majority," which includes "everything from bribery to extortion, using his position to enrich his family."

He added that there is "plenty of evidence" that has been received including emails, the details on Hunter Biden's laptop, and corroborating witness testimony from his former business partners, as well as evidence from the IRS whistleblowers that have been uncovered "because of the great work of the Republican House."

"You've got all these different individuals that we've brought in that were business associates with Hunter Biden," he said. "You have the IRS whistleblowers' testimony where the DOJ [Department of Justice] specifically was not allowing them to do the things that they normally would do. I thought that was very powerful testimony. And you put all this together and you see the complete weaponization of the DOJ and the FBI to cover up for Joe Biden."

Further, said Steube, it's "interesting" that the Biden family "used all these LLCs to cover up exactly what they were doing," and after investigating the financial side, "that obviously led to more information and more people."

And then, "you start laying all the facts together, and they all support all these different crimes that have been committed while he was vice president [and] while he's been president," said Steube. "We can't go after him criminally because the DOJ is corrupt, but we can absolutely start this impeachment inquiry and put this information before the American people."

