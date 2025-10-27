Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Asia Trip Shows Great Global Respect for Trump

President Donald Trump's five-day trip to Asia is demonstrating his great leadership and the way he's respected around the world for the peace agreements and trade deals he's brokered, Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday.

Steube, who is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and the House Subcommittee on Trade, told "Newsline" that Trump is "a true leader of our country and a true leader in the world."

"World leaders … are all looking to him for leadership on issues and what historic trade deals and peace deals that he has brokered and put in place."

Steube reiterated that Trump is the "peace president more than any other in recent history … and the trade deals that he is bringing to America to put America first [will] bring our economy back to the level it hasn't been due to the Biden administration for years."

Steube added, "Other leaders in the world respect him; they go to him to broker deals … and all of this benefits America and American workers."

Speaking on the government shutdown that has entered Day 27, Steube said he has called on GOP leadership in Congress "to do away with the filibuster and just have Republicans pass this clean CR (continuing resolution)" by a majority vote rather than needing 60 for it to become legislation.

Steube said, "Now, as we walk into the 30-day mark, it is going to be very difficult for these people not being paid; we will start seeing the effects on SNAP benefits" not being paid out to the needy and of military service members not being paid.

Steube said these issues are all due to the Democrats.

He also discussed the fact that Zohran Mamdani apparently has a good chance to win next week's New York City mayoral election, saying, "You thought the influx of New Yorkers to Florida was bad during COVID. Just wait for Mamdani to get elected and his communist policies start to get implemented in New York."

Steube added, "What you are going to see is a ton of New Yorkers and businesses fleeing New York and coming to the great state of Florida."

