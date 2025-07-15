State Sen. Rothman to Newsmax: Pa. Can Help Make US Energy Independent

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., and President Donald Trump announced on Monday a massive $70 billion investment package in the Keystone State to develop energy and artificial intelligence. Pennsylvania state Sen. Greg Rothman told Newsmax on Tuesday that the investment is an opportunity to make "Pennsylvania and the United States energy independent."

"What is changing in Pennsylvania is that we have an older demographic," Rothman said. "And this was once a great blue-collar area that produced steel and timber and oil and natural gas that drove America and drove our economy. And we now have an opportunity to do that again."

"We've got incredible amounts of natural gas, I think the second largest in the country as far as reserves. And we can help make Pennsylvania and the United States not just energy independent but protect America for national security reasons," Rothman told "National Report."

Rothman, who is also chair of the state's Republican Party, said the technology shift is necessary to not let "China become the dominant force in AI."

"We're already doing it. Carnegie Mellon is one of the first places in the country to offer a degree in artificial intelligence. We have the natural gas and the energy right here, as well as those blue-collar workers. And so, this is what's exciting. And as of last night, Sen. McCormick says it's going to be 100 billion [dollars], not 70 billion. So the investment in Pennsylvania is really going to help change our commonwealth," Rothman added.

