Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Blame Biden for Gas Prices, Shortages, Not the War

President Joe Biden is trying to blame some of the woes Americans are facing, including higher prices at the gas pumps and the potential of food shortages, on the war in Ukraine when the issues were caused by his actions and those of his administration, Rep. Greg Murphy said Friday on Newsmax.

"The war in Ukraine started in Afghanistan, because the United States is the leader of the free world," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "The free world looks up to us to be a source of strength for peace, against dictatorship, against evil.

"What we demonstrated in Afghanistan, at least this president did, is that his administration is weak. It's rather political."

The weaknesses shown in Afghanistan then emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had for many years wanted to restore the former Soviet Union, to take action, said Murphy.

"I applaud what we're trying as a country to do right now to help the people in Ukraine, but we're doing far too little, too late," said Murphy. "We could have done things in my opinion that could've preempted this entire sad conflict."

Further, the inflation that's being seen, as well as the higher oil prices, have increased since the Ukrainian war started, but the "real causes" come from the administration, including his moves that "killed American energy independence," said Murphy.

"Not only is Russian oil more expensive, it's also 40% dirtier," he said. "Now fortunately, despite his initial attempts to carve out energy in these sanctions we actually as members of Congress, put them back in."

However, rather than focusing on American energy, Biden is "turning to Iran, who has sworn death to this country, to try to make up that deficit in American energy production and again for our environmentalist friends, that's 40% dirtier," said Murphy.

Biden's actions to stop domestic production and the Keystone XL pipeline were done to "placate the far left of his party and have hurt Americans since day one," he added. "It's not just today with the Ukrainian conflict. [It has been] since day one of his presidency."

Biden, he added, has not been the "great unity president" he promised to be, as he is the "most divisive president this nation has ever seen, and also the most disastrous.

"He continues to be isolated by his staff or whoever, and thinking that he's doing a good job while sadly enough, I think he's tearing this country apart."