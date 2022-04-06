Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Time to Defund AOC, Squad's Personal Security Detail

Lawmakers who continue to call for legislation to defund the police should not benefit from taxpayer-funded personal security officers, Rep. Greg Murphy said Wednesday on Newsmax while discussing a congressional resolution he's presented that would stop such benefits.

"Enough is enough," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The American people can't stand the hypocrisy anymore, and so we need to stand up as members of Congress. Our position should be to lead, and lead from in front, lead by example, not by using special treatment."

The resolution condemns calls from any member of Congress who calls to "defund the police," which has been an often-repeated demand from members of the congressional "Squad," including Democrat Reps. Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

GOP Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina; Dan Bishop, North Carolina; Ken Buck and Lauren Boebert, Colorado; Andy Biggs, Arizona; Andy Weber, Texas; and Andy Barr, Kentucky, are co-sponsors of the measure.

"This is a resolution of Congress to say, Look, we're not doing this anymore," Murphy told Newsmax. "We're not treating ourselves as special and above the law."

Murphy said his resolution has gotten a favorable response, as it targets the "other hypocrisy" the Biden administration has put forth since day one.

The congressman added that he tends to steer clear of the Squad members while he's in Washington.

"It's kind of the surgeon in me; I'm pretty straightforward, and so I basically avoid them," he said. "I don't want anything to do with them because they're here, and they honestly want to destroy this country. I'm here. I don't have to be here. I'm still a surgeon. I love being a doctor. I'm here because I care about this country."

The Squad's calls to defund the police, he added, are "all about appealing to the far progressive left," as are their other actions.

"They chase the cameras," he said. "They say they try to figure out every day, What is the most radical thing I could say to get on the news, to get on the press?"

The Democrat congresswomen have also said they've had threats on their lives, based on what Republicans have said about them, but Murphy called that "nonsense."

"I've had death threats against me," he said, adding he doesn't blame them on any particular party.

However, Murphy said he expects the Squad members to stay around a while, as many of their seats in Congress are secure because of gerrymandering.

"Sadly enough, I think we'll have to deal with these people for years to come," he concluded.

