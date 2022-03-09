Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: White House 'Intervened to Water Down' Bill Punishing Russia

President Joe Biden's White House "intervened to water down" a bipartisan bill imposing tougher penalties on Russia, according to Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., on Newsmax.

"There are different ways to starve the snake that Putin is right now," Murphy told "American Agenda." "One is obviously oil production, but there are many other ways that we can put economic sanctions if you will, or economic chokeholds on the Putin regime.

"And … this past weekend Democrats and Republicans came together on [the House Ways and Means Committee] that put together … a bill that would put teeth in actions against Russia. But at the last minute the White House … intervened to water down the bill."

"Every step further is a step back for America," Murphy continued. "It shows the weakness of this president, shows the world then America's weak because he is the president of the United States

"And, honestly, I get angrier and angrier every day, because this man is supposed to be the leader of the free world, and he and his administration are doing anything but lead this country and lead this world toward peace and against a pathological, evil dictator."

"I don't know what he's doing and what he's thinking or his puppeteers, what they're thinking," he continued. "That they don't believe in tough actions. They don't believe in fighting evil with power, and this is just again a weak, weak president and a weak, weak administration. We're not standing up to the evil regime by actions or by words."

