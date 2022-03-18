Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: Blinken, US Intel 'Naive' on Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. intelligence are making a "naive assessment" on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his goals for Ukraine, as Putin's ambition is to "push things further and move to other countries, Rep. Greg Murphy said on Newsmax Friday.

"This has been Putin's goal all along," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"Look at the number of troops that he amassed on three sides of Ukraine. His ambition is to take over Ukraine completely and then his ambition is to push things further, probably into Moldova and into some other countries."

It is important that the United States is not "blind to the fact that Putin right now is not in a normal frame of mind," Murphy continued. "He is a maniacal dictator who does not care about murdering innocent women and children. He merely wants to have regional dominance, and it doesn't matter who was in the way. This is what he's going to do."

His interview took place while President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were speaking, and Murphy said he did not expect China to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"I contend that Biden himself, there's some responsibility to the fact that Ukraine was invaded by Russia because Vladimir Putin saw the American weakness that Biden portrayed during the havoc with the exit that we had in Afghanistan," said Murphy.

"China also saw that at the same time, but also China is keeping its cards very close to its chest because China has said very plainly. That Taiwan is a part of China and they have full intentions of taking that over and so to condemn Russia for annexing territory that Russia believes is Russian would be antithetical to what China believes they need to do for Taiwan."

Meanwhile, Murphy said he thinks Blinken "believes the that everybody is nice in this world," but "you cannot be that naive."

"You cannot believe that carrots to everybody works," he added. "The Iranians don't care. Here we are still at the same time negotiating with Iran, which will essentially give them a nuclear bomb. They're naive to think that these nations are actually to be trusted...these nations only understand one thing, and that is power and we are not exhibiting that right now."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration and Democrats have created several self-inflicted crises, and with an international emergency happening, those problems are not getting the attention they need.

There is the matter of the southern border, and there is crime in the streets because of the defund the police movement, as well as growing inflation, said Murphy.

"For them to blame inflation upon Putin is a flat-out lie," he said. "Inflation was occurring because of so many pressures and so many issues. The Biden administration came in and they killed our energy independence. So this is almost like whack-a-mole."

But still, Democrats aren't concentrating on what is important, Murphy said.

"We're debating, in the House of Representatives today, an issue on hairdos in the workplace," he said. "I mean, seriously, this is where the priorities of the Democratic Party are right now. It is in 'Bizarro World,' but that's what the Democratic Party is right now."