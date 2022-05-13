Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Poll Numbers Overestimate Confidence in Biden

The newest Monmouth University poll showing that only 18% of Americans think the country is heading in the right direction under President Joe Biden may have overestimated what the numbers actually are, Rep. Greg Murphy said on Newsmax on Friday.

"This president and his administration are trying to destroy the country, and the American people realize that and they've had enough," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," pointing out the rate of inflation, the dwindling energy independence, the rising crime, and the lack of operational control at the southern border.

The poll showed Biden now has a 38% approval rating, which Murphy attributed to the rising cost of energy.

"From day one, he began his war on America, but his war on America's independence has shown that is an integral part of America's inflation," said Murphy. "And for him to blame this on [Vladimir] Putin, the American people are not stupid. They realize this and this is why those rating numbers are so dismal for him."

Murphy also accused the White House of lying on most topics, and said that with it being press secretary Jen Psaki's last day before she heads to MSNBC, that is a "good day because she had the hardest job in the world, to come out in front of the American people and lie. You can only do so many things for so long until people realize what you're doing is wrong."

Biden's policies are "going to lead us into a massive recession," said Murphy. "That hurts the American people. These guys, I don't know where the theorists are. I don't understand who does their analytical decisions. But they're clearly tone-deaf and out of touch with the American people."

