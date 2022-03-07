Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: 'Point Blank' Complicit to Fund Putin With Russian Oil

The White House is "point-blank" complicit in assisting Moscow's war effort against Ukraine by continuing to allow the purchase of Russian oil, which is funding President Vladimir Putin's war efforts, Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Monday.

"We need to get America back on track and we need to stop having Americans pay for a Russian war effort, and that's what's happening, to the tune of $75 million a day," Murphy told "Wake Up America."

The Biden administration is facing bipartisan pressure from Congress to stop the purchase of Russian oil, particularly as gas prices continue to climb, but the oil price crisis began long before Putin ordered his first shots into Ukraine, said Murphy.

"We began this crisis the first day of Biden's presidency when he went over and cut American independence in oil production," the congressman said. "He shut down our pipeline, and he stopped so much of our drilling on federal lands."

Further, said Murphy, the administration has waited to act on Putin's aggressions rather than taking a preemptive stance, and then Russia was emboldened with the failures in the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"[He] turned to his generals and said, Look, look at how weak America is. Pull that invasion plan off the shelf and let's get going," said Murphy. "I think that's what happened."

The administration also wants to stick to the progressives' green agenda, which would be fine to do over some time, but not during the current emergency, and especially by not seeking oil from Iran or Venezuela.

The administration is also "utterly tone-deaf" when its officials are telling Americans who are concerned about skyrocketing gas prices to buy an electric vehicle, said Murphy.

"In all of this inflation, you're going to spend $75,000 to buy an electric vehicle?" he continued. "Are they serious?"

All of these issues add up to the "most disastrous presidency in the history of the country," said Murphy. "In 14 months, they have destroyed what has been a great country in the United States [on] many different fronts. This is just the latest one, where we have emboldened despots around the world."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here