Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: McConnell Has Point, But Impeachment a Must

U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had a point when he said Tuesday that impeachment is not good for the country.

"I said two years ago, when we had not one but two impeachments [of Donald Trump], that once we go down this path it incentivizes the other side to do the same thing," McConnell told The New York Times on Tuesday. "Impeachment ought to be rare. This is not good for the country."

But Murphy said McConnell was speaking about a time when impeachment was highly politicized by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democrats against former President Donald Trump, who was impeached twice by the House but acquitted both times by the Senate.

Regarding Joe Biden, Murphy told "American Agenda" he believes the president should be impeached over the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and hundreds of Afghan civilians and his mismanagement of the crisis at the southern U.S. border. Not to mention, the evidence uncovered by House Republicans that have raised allegations of corruption and influence peddling by Biden and members of his family.

"I understand [McConnell's] viewpoint," Murphy, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, told "American Agenda." "That said, we're in a different era right now. I believe, and I've said this before, that Biden is the most corrupt president this nation has ever seen.

"What we're seeing with [the House Oversight Committee investigation], he has been absolutely bought out during his term as vice president. Selling the office to now one of our foreign adversaries. There's so much that's been going on that the American people need to know about."

Murphy said with an election year coming up in 2024, it is possible to not let an impeachment inquiry take focus away from the failures of the Biden administration.

"We actually need to deal with what's facing America," Murphy, who is in his third term representing North Carolina's third congressional district, which covers much of the eastern part of the state. "There is a big push, though, to put [impeachment] through the process, and I think it should be gone through the process because there's so much there.

"But we need to talk about what's happening to our country. How the Biden administration has weakened our military, killed our national investment. They talk about creating jobs; that's actual BS because all it's done is bring back the jobs that they destroyed [from the pandemic shutdowns]. The American people are smarter."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!