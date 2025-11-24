Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: Greene Resignation Shocked Congress

Rep. Greg Murphy told Newsmax on Monday that the abrupt resignation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from Congress caught him and other lawmakers off guard, describing the move as a surprise even after her public split with President Donald Trump.

The North Carolina Republican, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Veterans Affairs Committee, reacted to Greene's 11-minute resignation video during an interview on Newsmax's "National Report," saying he agreed with some of her commentary about the length of congressional careers.

"Yeah, of course," Murphy said, when asked if the announcement surprised him. "There was this very, very public rift with the president. But to resign because of it or in a culmination of it, it took us all by surprise."

Greene said in her video that Congress should not serve as "a lifelong career or an assisted living facility," and Murphy said many longtime lawmakers illustrate her point.

"If you look at the people, you know, [California Democrat Rep. Nancy] Pelosi's been there now more than 30 years, the same thing with [Maryland Democrat Rep.] Steny Hoyer and so many of the other folks on both sides of the aisle," Murphy said.

"I agree with her. It does not need to be a rest home or anything in that sort. But that said, it takes a while to learn the rules of the game in Washington," he added.

Murphy, a surgeon who entered Congress six years ago, said institutional power inside federal agencies often outlasts individual lawmakers.

"The power of the agencies literally to outwait you, to outlive you as a member of Congress," he said. "So many things that during Trump One, they just literally ignored because they just tried to wait until he was out of power."

He also said Greene has softened her political style in recent months.

"At times she was very, very divisive," Murphy said. "I think she has recognized that and shown some contrition with that. We do need less of that vitriol in Congress."

Murphy also weighed in on the ongoing Republican debate over healthcare policy, saying rising premiums are tied in part to insurance company profits.

"Obamacare, [it] should be very clear, was written by insurance companies for insurance companies," Murphy said.

"Premiums were going to go up regardless," he added. "A lot of this is because insurance company profits have gone down, so premiums have to go up to bolster those profits."

The congressman said both parties must address what he called the "root causes" of healthcare costs.

"There are about 12 things that we honestly could do to lower healthcare costs, and that is where we really need to concentrate things," he said.

