Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: White House Won't Admit Biden's Gaffe Issues

The White House is refusing to acknowledge President Joe Biden's memory lapses and gaffes, but the American people can see that there's a problem, Rep. Greg Murphy, who is also a physician, told Newsmax on Friday.

"You and I have said things where, you know, whoops, we say the wrong thing or have some miscue, and it just happens," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is life."

But Biden's mistakes are continuing, said Murphy, including this week, when, while speaking at the White House Conference on Nutrition, Hunger, and Health on Wednesday, he asked the audience where Rep. Jackie Walorski was, nearly two months after the Indiana Republican congresswoman was killed in an automobile accident in her home state in August.

"We thought for the entire time of his presidential candidacy when he hid down in his basement and everything else, that there have been some questions about his mental acuity," said Murphy. "As things have marched on during his presidency, there have been more and more episodes. You remember when he shook [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer's hand and then two seconds later, he forgot? There have been more and more instances of this happening."

Murphy, a urologist, said he cares for many older patients and has seen mental acuity degrade but said in Biden's case, "the White House continues to play catch up or deceives the American public about his gaffes."

The congressman also on Friday discussed the House Republicans' "Commitment to America" plan, and said that it shows that the party members are showing with it they want to bring the nation back.

"We're going to be actually for something, bringing our economy back, making it safe, giving accountability to our government, and making sure that this nation remains free," said Murphy. "This is a blueprint. This is what we are going to do as we move forward. This is what we are for, rather than just being against."

