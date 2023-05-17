Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Testimony Shows Capitol Police Failures

This week's House Administration Oversight subcommittee hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol revealed an "absolute failure of leadership with the Capitol Police on that day," Rep. Greg Murphy, one of the congressmen grilling Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger, said Wednesday on Newsmax.

Murphy, a North Carolina Republican, also told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he thinks some of the "obstruction of justice" by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on that day became "almost like an invitation for a riot to occur."

"There was a refusal to allow the National Guard to come in with the anticipation that this could get rowdy," said Murphy.

However, he said he thinks with new leadership in place, including with the Capitol Police, "a lot of those mechanisms of the line of order have been corrected. ... I'm a lot more optimistic about the role of the Capitol Police as we move forward, but the last leadership was absolutely derelict in their duty."

Manger, while testifying at Monday's hearing, agreed that there were "absolutely leadership failures" with the Capitol Police on Jan. 6.

"There were communication failures," he said, adding there were failures "of operational planning [and] intelligence failures" and that there is "plenty of blame to go around."

Murphy, also a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, spoke out in a hearing about insurance and the government's regulatory burden, and on Wednesday told Newsmax that Obamacare drove up price of medicine across the board.

"We had a witness yesterday who talked about her bill from 25 to 40 years ago, and it was this much and this much," Murphy, a urologist, told Newsmax. "Premiums have gone up 130% since Obamacare came in."

Further, administrative burdens have grown in hospitals with the "explosion of administrators" because of the regulatory burden by the government, said Murphy.

"I think hospital administrators shouldn't get paid any more than the surgeons and the doctors that take care of the patients," he said. "I think there's been an absolute aberration in who should get paid what. The whole system's gone wrong. It's been taken advantage of, and we've taken the patient and the doctor out of it and put insurance companies and executives in the place."

Murphy also on Wednesday commented on President Joe Biden and his cognitive fitness as he runs for president for a second term.

"Sometimes he has very good lucidity and other times he is a bumbling person who has to go back and use cue cards," said Murphy. "If anybody thinks he's going to be able to last two years and then another four years, they're not paying attention."

Murphy said there also is concern that Vice President Kamala Harris could end up taking Biden's place.

"His greatest mistake in running again was picking Kamala to run again," said Murphy. "She's a word-salad chef. So we're really, if, God forbid, the Democrats win in the next [election], we're really screwed."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!