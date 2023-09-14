×
Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Got 'Special Treatment'

By    |   Thursday, 14 September 2023 08:30 PM EDT

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., said Thursday that the Department of Justice gave President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden "special treatment" in its probe.

Appearing on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," the lawmaker said that everything, including subpoenas, was "fair game" after the DOJ decided not to pursue felony tax charges against Hunter Biden.

"The sad thing is he owes the American people. He owes the American taxpayers clearly over $1 million plus in tax revenue," Murphy stated, adding that if an ordinary person did it, they "would be behind bars."

"Sadly enough, because of the absolute criminality ... or incompetence of the DOJ, the IRS, the FBI [they] have now let the statute of limitations go out," he added.

He attributed the decision to let the statute of limitations expire to the "special treatment" DOJ officials gave to Hunter Biden, whose father was vice president under President Barack Obama.

Biden was indicted Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Delaware, at the request of special counsel David Weiss, on three counts tied to the possession and purchase of a firearm while using or being addicted to narcotics.

Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years. In addition, each count has a maximum fine of $250,000.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to a pair of tax fraud misdemeanors in July after a plea deal with federal prosecutors hit a significant hurdle in district court due to concerns vocalized by the presiding judge.

However, Republicans have slammed Weiss, promoted to special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland in August, for allowing felony tax charges to run out and proposing the controversial deal.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


