Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: 'I Don't See a Pathway' for Haley

Former President Donald Trump has the edge in North Carolina heading into the Super Tuesday elections, and the momentum to win the White House, Rep. Greg Murphy told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I don't see a pathway for Nikki Haley," the North Carolina Republican said of Trump's remaining rival, on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "I think she does have a significant following but not enough to do anywhere near what would be needed to damage President Trump."

Trump also has what it takes to oust President Joe Biden, Murphy said, because under Biden "we've seen the destruction of a nation" when it comes to immigration and the economy.

"This has been the weakest president in foreign policy we've had since Jimmy Carter," said Murphy. "I still feel very strongly what happened to Afghanistan caused what happened in Ukraine. So in all of these factors, especially with Hispanics, especially with Black Americans, President Trump is saying, Hey, look, It was a hell of a lot better, under him."

Meanwhile, Murphy said he thinks it's "problematic" that Haley said in an NBC interview Sunday that she does not feel bound to stand by the pledge she made to the Republican National Committee to endorse the eventual GOP nominee.

"I think she's done a fantastic job in her campaign setting aside differences, but at some point, you have to pick either the Republican or Democrat," said Murphy. "I think that she would agree with Trump more than she would agree with President Biden in the direction of his country."

Further, if Haley loses the nomination to Trump, she needs to "step out period," rather than trying to mount a third-party race.

"There are some things you know that some people dislike about [Trump], which he'll even admit, but you know the fact that the bottom line is the Democratic Party is destroying this country," said Murphy, adding that if the former U.N. ambassador doesn't win primaries Tuesday she should back out and endorse Trump so Republicans can return to "restoring this country back to its greatness."

Meanwhile, Murphy said he expects Biden, in his upcoming State of the Union address, to blame Republicans for the border situation when he could "fix it by noon today" if he wanted.

But if Biden does enact an executive order on immigration, "it's only for political reasons," because the administration wants people to come into the country and vote for Democrats, said Murphy.

