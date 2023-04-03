Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: Time to End COVID Health Emergency

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Monday that "it's time to end" the public health emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murphy, who is a practicing physician, told "National Report" on Monday that the public health emergency concerning COVID-19 "was put into effect for the right reasons and it is time, I think it's actually past time, that we got past the emergency."

He added, "Sadly enough, it's been continued not for medical reasons, but for political reasons, and that's the fact that we now see overwhelmingly, people feel it's time to end and time to move on."

Murphy said that the order "gave the president essentially unlimited power to do many things. And I will tell you specifically as long as the public health emergency was, in effect, no state was allowed to audit its Medicaid rolls. There are certain rules of eligibility for Medicaid, such is the fact that those Medicaid rolls ballooned, up to 18 million individuals who are on Medicaid who did not qualify."

He continued, "So it was a continuation of some of these benefits, and we see … the challenges with getting people back to work. One of them is the fact that 18 million people were now on Medicaid receiving those type of benefits and there was no urgency. There was no reason to go back to work. It could be because they were receiving benefits from the government.

"Now that those benefits will dry up, I think we'll see a lot of people screaming that we're taking away their health care. They didn't qualify for it to begin with."

