Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Tax Increases a Nonstarter

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Monday that House Republicans sent their Senate counterparts a budget bill that focuses on growth, meaning that tax increases on individuals and small businesses are going to be non-negotiable in the lower chamber.

Murphy joined "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to discuss the massive reconciliation package now under review by Senate Republicans. Congress is on recess this week, but Murphy said he expects a "food fight" soon.

"Well, I think you just give them soft foods because I think one will come," Murphy joked.

"I think [House Republicans] don't want to have any tax increases on individuals. We look at also at the 199[A] businesses, the small businesses, we actually raised their deductibility rates really up to 23%. We want to put forth a pro-growth policy," Murphy said.

"You know, we're talking about the debt, I think that is primal in all of our discussions. We're also talking about, really, the debt-to-GDP ratio," he added, using the abbreviation for gross domestic product.

"So we're going to increase the debt, without a doubt, that's just what happens. We've done a lot of cuts. But what we want to do is foster an environment that grows the economy at an even greater rate, erasing some of the delta, really, between them."

Some Senate Republicans have criticized the House bill for not cutting nearly enough given the size of the bill, which will fund President Donald Trump's domestic policy agenda. Murphy said he expects a good level of discourse with upper chamber Republicans.

"You know, there is some difference in the thought. You know, one of the biggest hurdles we had in the House version, obviously, was [state and local taxes], because we had New York and Illinois, California with very, very high taxation states.

"Well, those states don't have Republican senators. And so there are a lot of senators that really don't give a hoot about SALT. So really trying to find a common ground between that is going to be critical. I think there needs to be some give and take both on the House and the Senate to try to get this thing done before July 4," Murphy said.

