Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Biden's Student Loan Plan 'Disastrous'

President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt is one of his most "disastrous decisions" in office, "second only to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan," Rep. Greg Murphy said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"What lesson you're telling this country is that your name, when you sign on the dotted line, you're going to keep up your side of a commitment doesn't matter anymore," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "It's wrong to call this debt forgiveness. This is called debt transfer to you and I, who took out loans, who worked two jobs to pay them back, or to parents who sacrificed so much to put their kids through school."

Murphy also took offense to White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice's comments comparing the student loan plan to COVID-19 pandemic relief that was given to small businesses.

"She has no idea what she's talking about," said Murphy. "There's a thing about keeping up with your commitments. This is absolutely the wrong thing to teach our nation."

The plan, he added, "is a political move meant to buy votes … this is just so maddening, so maddening. You look at the colleges and universities that have billions of dollars of endowments on our backs, on the students' backs, and why aren't they doing something? Why are they not putting skin in the game?"

Biden is planning to move forward with the plan, rather than going through Congress based on the public health emergency, but Murphy, a doctor, said that should have stopped "six months ago."

"This administration is keeping it in place, so one, they can keep a quarter of Americans on Medicaid so no state is allowed to go back and audit their Medicaid rolls, but also to give [Biden] unmitigated and unchecked powers," said Murphy. "This guy wants it in place so he can be a dictator, and it's absolutely wrong. This is politically a disaster."

Murphy said the plan "has this nation's blood boiling ... for good Americans that have worked hard and sacrificed, you just all of a sudden have things erased and everything is free. That's not the way economics works."

Murphy also discussed Dr. Anthony Fauci's decision to retire at the end of this year and said Fauci must still face questioning by Congress, and that he's resigning "in the nick of time."

"I've been a physician now for 30 plus years, and I think that Dr. Fauci has done more damage to the trust of the American public in medicine than any other individual," Murphy said. "He made it political. He made it about himself, and he lied to Congress about gain-of-function research."

Further, "he lied," and that means it will take the United States a generation to restore trust in the national medical institutes, said Murphy.

"We see the FDA, the CDC now becoming so politicized, and he made this about himself," Murphy added. "His ego stretched so far that people don't believe in what the government is saying anymore regarding healthcare. He needs to have a day of reckoning."

