Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: Biden's Mandates Covering Up for Afghanistan

President Joe Biden's wide-reaching vaccine mandates were announced to "cover up the insanity and the debacle of Afghanistan," and come as another of the self-inflicted crises the president has created in his first 8 months in office, Rep. Greg Murphy said on Newsmax Friday while discussing his recent column about the president's failures in what should be his "honeymoon" period.

"Normally there's a honeymoon period where the elected president would enjoy good ratings as they move through at least their first year," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "But now, because of the self-inflicted crises that Biden has brought upon this nation, his approval rating is plummeting."

Murphy, in his column for The Washington Examiner, outlined the president's "top-five blunders" as the pullout from Afghanistan, his "broken promises," being pulled by the left on agenda items like defunding the police, the border crisis, and the "tax-and-spend agenda" that has led to inflation.

"Look at our economic situation, the inflation that is going on (with) paying people to stay at home," Murphy said on Newsmax. "This inflation is here to stay, and it's going to disproportionately affect the poor."

Further, he pointed out that close to two million people have come across the nation's border, and they are not facing vaccine requirements.

"This is just one debacle after another," said Murphy. "I think middle America, which in my opinion is the people who actually make how we do national or state elections, have woken up. They didn't like Trump's personality, but now they can't stand Biden's policies."

It's also a "troubling time" for the nation because even if Biden wouldn't finish out his term, it is a "constitutional crisis" about "who steps forward," said Murphy.

"You know how many times that Biden said recently, I'm not supposed to do this," said Murphy. "Somebody is pulling him. He's being definitely a puppet. So does he have the mental capacity to lead the greatest country in the free world? I really have my doubts about that, and I think most Americans do too. It is a scary time for us."

He also called it "hypocrisy" that Biden isn't calling for vaccination mandates for the immigrants coming across the southern border or the refugees coming into the country from Afghanistan and the Middle East.

"This is what we're seeing from the Democratic Party," said Murphy. "It's hypocrisy. It's do as I say, not as I do...those folks should be stated to be vaccinated also if they're going to do a mandate."

