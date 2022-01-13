Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: WH Still 'Passing the Buck' on 'Self-Inflicted' Inflation

President Joe Biden and his administration "keep passing the buck" and have done nothing to confront the self-inflicted crises they have created with the economy, Rep. Greg Murphy said on Newsmax Thursday.

"The inflationary pressures that were caused by this out-of-control spending, were caused by other shortages that were caused by policies put in place by the Biden administration and unions and other things," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"They're doing absolutely nothing. What they're recommending on this fire is to pour more gasoline on it, and put more spending into it."

Inflation, meanwhile, has become so overwhelming that even the "mainstream media and the leftist media can't ignore this," said Murphy. "You know, there's only so many times you can put lipstick on the pig. They're finally turning on this administration and the incompetence of the administration."

The administration, he added, is "just tone-deaf if they don't understand the problems that they've created."

Murphy, a physician, also spoke out against the shutdowns that are happening again over the COVID pandemic.

"I've been in medicine for 30 years," he said. "There's this overwhelming sense and need to do something ... do something. We have to do something.'"

However, the lockdowns don't work, said Murphy, while pointing out that his colleagues are overworked and burdened.

"The sad thing is that this is a bad virus, and we're having to fight it every day," said Murphy. "Tragically enough, Biden came out and said he was going to crush the virus. He made a claim that had no basis in fact, and this is what the Democratic administration has been doing.

"They spewed out lies and they hope the facts catch up with them. And the facts are just not doing that."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here