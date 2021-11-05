Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: 'Ignorant' Biden 'Inept or Lying' About Migrant Pay

President Joe Biden is either "inept or he is lying" with his denials about reports that $450,000 payments were planned for families separated at the nation's border, Rep. Greg Murphy said on Newsmax Friday.

"This president is ignorant," the North Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is a sad statement on the presidency of the United States, the most powerful position in the world, that he doesn't know what his own progressive government is doing."

Earlier this week, Biden denied that the separated migrants would receive the huge payout and refused the option, that had been floated by attorneys representing the families, reports The New York Times.

The representatives and government officials had been discussing giving the families $450,000 for each member affected by former President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance policy," sparking outcry from people who believed the payments were excessive.

The payments, if they do end up being approved, "slaps the face of every American who is a citizen of this country, especially those who came in here legally, to pay people up to a half a million dollars to break the law of the United States," said Murphy. "It reeks of anti-Americanism, but that's what this presidency has been about."

Murphy on Friday also slammed Biden for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate enacted this week requiring that people working in companies with 100 employees or more get the shots or submit to weekly testing.

Progressives behind the mandates, said Murphy, base their decisions "upon emotion" without taking the consequences seriously, including what will happen when people lose their jobs for not getting the vaccines.

"That means they lose their health benefits," said Murphy. "What does that mean? It means they've become impoverished ... poverty makes people sicker. They delay healthcare, and it leads to higher morbidity, higher, even mortality, more people dying. So, in fact, what they're trying to do to help people is actually probably in the end, going to end up hurting or if not killing people by their actions."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here