Gov. Abbott to Newsmax: Kirk's Assassination Sparked 'Revival of Faith'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Newsmax that the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk has ignited a nationwide "revival," saying faith is the strongest power guiding both individuals and the country.

The governor, a Republican, spoke with Newsmax's Christina Thompson in an interview from the Texas Faith Fest in Austin that aired on "Saturday Agenda."

"We see the importance of faith being elevated as we've seen the response to what happened to Charlie Kirk," Abbott said.

"I'm so proud of our fellow Americans to come out and reveal their faith and show their faith, because I believe faith is the strongest power that exists. And if we're all guided by our faith, we're going to be achieving God's will far better."

Abbott tied that message to his personal faith.

"It's my faith in God that sets me straight, puts me back on the right path," he said.

"I think the same could be true for us as a nation. If we can be a nation of faith once again, it will ensure that our nation is on the right pathway."

He said Kirk's memorial service underscored that momentum.

"I've watched every minute of the memorial, and the memorial was a revival, and it was inspiring," Abbott said.

"It shows that what Charlie Kirk was able to do during his life continues to live on very powerfully. I've seen seemingly more campus crusades after his death than before his death. This has a multiplier effect."

Abbott also addressed security concerns in Texas after recent attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"The first thing I did after what happened in Dallas was to contact both [border czar] Tom Homan as well as [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem to make sure that they had all the assets and resources they needed," he said.

"But in addition to that, we made sure that we fully deployed the Texas Department of Public Safety to be able to assist ICE, to help protect ICE."

He said the state will not back down on support for federal officers.

"We are already collaborating with ICE to make sure whenever they conduct these operations, they've got the backup not just of the Texas Department of Public Safety but, as needed, also the Texas National Guard," Abbott said.

"Their safety is of paramount importance, especially now in the aftermath of what happened. And so we are redoubling our efforts to ensure that safety."

