Gen. Clark to Newsmax: Maybe There's a Middle Ground on Greenland

Retired Gen. Wesley Clark said Thursday that while the United States is unlikely to invade Greenland, and probably can't buy it, there may still be a practical "middle ground" that advances U.S. strategic, economic, and security interests.

Speaking on Newsmax's "American Agenda," Clark framed Greenland less as a real estate deal and more as a long-term geopolitical chess piece.

"I don't think we're going to invade," Clark said. "And I'm not sure we're able to buy. But I think we can work some better arrangements than are there now."

President Donald Trump, in a New York Times interview published Thursday, said he has to possess the entirety of Greenland instead of just exercising a long-standing treaty that gives the U.S. wide latitude to use Greenland for military posts.

"I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can't do with, you're talking about a lease or a treaty. Ownership gives you things and elements that you can't get from just signing a document," Trump told the newspaper.

The U.S. is party to a 1951 treaty that gives it broad rights to set up military bases there with the consent of Denmark and Greenland.

At the heart of the issue, Clark explained, is Greenland's strategic location.

The U.S. already has treaty rights that allow it to expand military basing on the island whenever necessary. In other words, the Pentagon doesn't need permission slips to protect American interests there.

"We can certainly do that," Clark said, pointing to existing agreements that give the U.S. broad latitude for defense infrastructure.

But military positioning is only part of the picture. Greenland also sits atop vast reserves of rare earth minerals and other critical resources, materials essential for modern technology, defense systems, and energy production.

That's where concerns grow sharper.

Clark warned that Chinese companies already hold minority stakes in mining operations tied to some of Greenland's most promising areas. While these investments may appear small, their implications are not.

"We don't want the Chinese to be taking rare earth elements out of Greenland," Clark said, suggesting that limiting Beijing's access is a major driver behind Washington's renewed interest.

Complicating matters further is Greenland's geography.

Much of what lies beneath remains unknown, buried under ice. But as climate change accelerates ice loss, Clark said, the island's economic value will only increase.

"As that ice recedes, we're going to see more and more value in Greenland economically," he noted.

Environmental concerns also loom large.

Rare earth mining often involves radioactive byproducts, and Greenland has strict regulations governing how those materials are handled. Clark believes this is another area where cooperation, not confrontation, makes sense.

"I think we could reach an arrangement with Denmark where we could still get to the rare earth elements and handle the radioactive elements in a smart manner," he said.

While outright purchase appears off the table, "they don't want to sell it," Clark acknowledged, he argued that expanded U.S. influence over mining, environmental policy, and military access could still be achieved.

"Maybe there's a middle ground," Clark said, adding that he hopes Secretary of State Marco Rubio will push that cooperative approach forward.

