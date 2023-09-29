Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Tired of 'Broken System' in D.C.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday night that there will be a federal government shutdown come Sunday morning but that the opportunity exists to finally address the "broken system" in Washington.

Greene told "Eric Bolling The Balance" that a shutdown is "truly not a good thing." But she outlined the reasons she voted against Friday's 11th-hour continuing resolution.

"But what we have to do — and I do agree with my friend Matt Gaetz — is we have to fix the broken system in Washington, and that's why I voted against the CR," Greene told Bolling. "I voted against it, No. 1, because the Senate and the White House said they had no interest, and they said it was dead on arrival, even though it did provide strong border security measures."

"I voted against it, No. 2, because I'm tired of participating in a broken system. I'm tired of us going home in August and September when we should be here, working and passing 12 appropriation bills that have to be done to fund the government by Sept. 30. I think there is a much better way to run Congress that should be run like a successful business, not a failing company that's going bankrupt," she added.

Greene took aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who she said has helped President "Joe Biden more than anyone. Those are the ones that were telling us it was dead on arrival.

"But our situation is we can't ever fix the country if we don't fix Washington, D.C.," she said. "What we have to do is tell the Senate and we have to tell the White House that they need to do the right thing for the country and be willing to work with the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to come up with a good solution to move forward."

