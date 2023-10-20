Rep. Mark Green to Newsmax: 'Kill the Guys That Shot at Us'

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., on Newsmax Friday addressed the recent rocket attacks on an American base, making it clear there is no room for ambiguity when dealing with the culprits.

"There's no excuse for us not hunting down the militias that fired the rockets on the American base and killing those guys," Green said during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "We should do that, hands down."

The House Homeland Security Committee chair issued a call to action, emphasizing the need to act decisively.

"We should go kill the guys that shot at us. We should tell Hamas that if they don't release all of our hostages, we can come hunt them. And I think that's appropriate, too," he said.

"I think the Americans need, you know, all of America needs to understand this is Iran attacking the United States. They're carrying munitions, explosives, and the potential for killing Americans is there."

"In terms of our posture in the Mediterranean to prevent Hezbollah from coming into the northern part of Israel, I think that's good being there forcefully ... you know, two aircraft carriers are a lot of firepower. The Air Force assets that have moved into the region, those are good things to have," said the retired U.S. Army major.

He also expressed concerns about the Biden administration's approach to Iran. He criticized the decision to lift sanctions, allowing Iran to sell substantial oil quantities and accumulate significant funds.

"Here is Iran, the country that this president just recently traded $6 billion — and we're willing to give $6 billion to trade a few hostages — is shooting at Americans just like they did in Iraq."

Green said money is being used by Iranian-backed groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, contributing to instability and conflicts throughout the Middle East.

"That money is then turned around and used by Hamas and Hezbollah and the other Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq to basically sow discord throughout the Middle East that they've created this Shia axis from Yemen through Iran and Iraq. Through Syria and into Lebanon, it's just, you know, very dangerous," he added.

He also noted successful missile defense operations that protected Israel from cruise missile attacks from Yemen.

"Our guys were obviously ready, shot down most of them. And the one that did get through didn't cause anything but minor injuries. But still, the point stands," he said.

