Sen. Grassley to Newsmax: Congress Must Prevent Another 'Weaponized' FBI

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told Newsmax it is the responsibility of Congress to stop another FBI from being “weaponized” against a president.

Grassley told Saturday Agenda that the evidence is clear to him that the FBI took a turn from investigating crimes, to pursuing a false agenda against President Donald Trump. “The public's business ought to be public, and transparency brings accountability.” he said.

The Senator said new information surrounding the government’s attempts to discredit Trump and potentially put him in jail shows the depths of what happened. “We want to make sure that the FBI that was weaponized against a president of the United States, whether it's Trump or somebody else, in this case it was Trump, that that never happens again.”

Grassley emphasized that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is in place to protect American citizens, not to be used by a political party for the detriment of another. “The FBI should not have a political element in it. They should only be investigating crime and protecting the people of this country.”

Grassley’s comments follow his taking the wraps off documents on Thursday that had been declassified by the Department of Justice (DOJ) that connected the Hillary Clinnton campaign to an attempt to link Trump to alleged Russian election interference.

The newly unveiled documents had been kept hidden in a burn bag in a small office tucked away at FBI headquaters that FBI Director Kash Patel uncovered.

They outline the FBI’s involvement in the alleged scheme to damage Trump and include emails purportedly sent by a top staffer at a foundation managed by billionaire and liberal political activist George Soros. The new documents are being referenced as the “Durham annex” due to their connection with special counsel John Durham’s 2023 report.

Grassley said the circumstances surrounding the discovery indicate that what people had long surmised, had underpinnings of the truth. “So let's just simply say that there was a conspiracy way back then (2015 - 2016) between Clinton, between George Soros, and between the DNC, to find a narrative to ruin Trump, and thank God that didn't happen. And it also has this element of it, that the FBI knew about it and didn't do anything about it.”

The Senator said he hopes the DOJ will be thorough but quick in deciding if criminal prosecutions are warranted.

What happened to Trump, he said, is nothing less than a crime. “They tried to ruin him politically. They tried to ruin him professionally. They tried to ruin him economically. And obviously, more so, all adding up to a political ruination didn't happen.”

In addition to all the new investigative openings created by the discovery of the hidden documents, the Washington Post reported this week that Jack Smith, who led two criminal investigations of Trump, is now being investigated by the government for his efforts against Trump.

