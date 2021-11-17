Sen. Lindsey Graham: Biden's Afghanistan Decision Was 'Dereliction of Duty'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan was a ''dereliction of duty,'' saying the president went against the advice of his top generals and abandoned allies in the region.

''Joe Biden has been wrong for about all of his life on foreign policy. He's the guy that got us to withdraw from Iraq that led to ISIS. He's been wrong about everything,'' Graham said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

Bolling then asked Graham if he believed the chaotic withdrawal warranted impeachment and removal.

''Now, I don't like throwing the impeachment word around, but I am so emotionally attached to this Afghanistan debacle,'' Graham told the outlet. ''I've been there 30 or 40 times, 20 or 30 times since 9/11. I've got friends who have been killed over there. I've got friends who served over there. It was all just given away to the enemy.''

''If anybody ever deserved to be impeached as commander in chief, it's Joe Biden,'' Graham suggested.

Graham has been a notable opponent of the Biden administration's decision to withdraw from the 20-year conflict in August. He told the BBC in September that he believes U.S. troops ''will be going back into Afghanistan'' in the future.

''They're gonna give safe haven to al-Qaida, who has ambitions to drive us out of the Mideast writ large and attack us because of our way of life,'' the senator told the British network.

The Newsmax appearance followed a Fox News interview in which Graham said his long-standing friendship with the president was at a breaking point, according to The Hill.

''I've known Joe Biden for a long time, I had a good personal relationship with him. He's a decent man. But what he did in Afghanistan I will never forgive him for, he has blood on his hands, and he's made America less safe,'' Graham told Fox News.

Biden referred to Graham in December as a ''personal disappointment'' over the senator's shifted view of then-President Donald Trump, which was initially critical and now positive, when he appeared on CBS' ''The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.''

