Graham to Newsmax: Don't Feel Bad for Kirk, He's in the Presence of God

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was "incredible" and is "going to be missed, but I don't feel sorry for him," evangelist Franklin Graham said Thursday.

Kirk, 31, was killed Wednesday after he was shot in the neck by a sniper. He was speaking at a public event in Utah.

"I don't feel sorry for Charlie Kirk. That may be strange for me to say that. I feel sorry for his wife and children and family and those that loved him and followed him," Graham said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"He's in the presence of Almighty God. And Charlie was a very devout Christian, and he believed the word of God. He believed it, cover to cover. And I'm just proud of how he lived his life. He said, 'I'm nothing without Jesus.' And that's the way he lived his life.

"Someone asked him, 'How do you want to be remembered when you die?' [He said] 'I want to be remembered for my courage and standing for my faith.' I mean, this guy was incredible. And he just posted just this week. He said, Jesus said, 'I'm the way, the truth and the life. No man comes to the Father but by me.' Well, he posted, tell somebody about Jesus this week, and I hope everybody who's watching, I will tell somebody about Jesus. Charlie Kirk, he's going to be missed, but I don't feel sorry for him. He's in the presence of God."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com