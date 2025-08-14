Grace Pastor to Newsmax: USAID Ruling 'Victory for American Taxpayer'

Associate White House counsel Grace Pastor told Newsmax on Thursday that the federal appeals court ruling allowing the Trump administration to cut billions in foreign aid "is a great legal victory for the American taxpayer."

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday ruled 2-1 to overrule a lower court, finding that nonprofit groups had no legal standing to sue the Trump administration for refusing to release money allocated by Congress to USAID, the international aid, disaster relief, and economic development program started in 1961.

Pastor said on Newsmax's "National Report" that "The fact that nonprofits had sued the Trump administration for issuing a funding freeze on foreign aid that was against American interests, just goes to the heart of the battle we've been facing in the court system."

She added: "The court yesterday found that the parties had no basis to sue, and that makes sense, because the Trump administration has discretion to determine whether or not funds should go out, if they're against American interests. And we were able to review millions of dollars of aid, and it came out that the money was going out without review, without even sometimes authorization."

Pastor went on to claim that funding "was going to a bunch of nefarious liberal ideologies being promoted in foreign countries."

She then reiterated that the court ruling is "a great win for the American taxpayer and the Trump administration."

