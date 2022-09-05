Goya CEO Unanue to Newsmax: Dems 'Declared War' on the Working Class

The Democrats in Washington have "declared a war on the working class," and have "incentivized people to stay home" rather than to hold jobs, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said on Newsmax Monday, while speaking out about the Labor Day holiday.

"I see two paths that we can take, to love, build, create, and prosper, or to hate, divide, and destroy and that's what they've done," Unanue commented on Newsmax's "National Report." "We've taken the last two years and declared a war on fossil fuel. We've looked weak … we have just declared a war on the working class, putting people out of work."

Food prices are also on the rise, he said, because of droughts and the tripled cost of fertilizer due to the Ukraine-Russia war, as those countries control the world's fertilizer supplies.

"We need to get back to work," he said. "How can you build back better when you have this narrative of hate and destruction and division?"

But the shutdowns for COVID have "taken away our purpose," Unanue continued. "They killed our spirit. You need a reason to get up every day — God, family, work, country — and we have put that away. You cannot build from your living room."

He noted that his company stayed open as it was considered essential, but said that "all businesses are essential and work is essential."

Unanue said he does have faith in the United States being the second-largest Latino country in the world, as "a lot of our values are based in God, family, and work."

Meanwhile, the government needs to "get out of the way" so businesses can prosper again, said Unanue.

"You know, the government does not create jobs," he said. "Businesses create jobs … we've got to get back to work and get the government out of our churches and out of our lives. And I think voting will be the first step there."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!