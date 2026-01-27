Rep. Stutzman to Newsmax: Shutdown Over DHS Funds 'Very Poor Decision'

Democrats are making a "very poor decision" if they shut down the government by refusing to pass a spending bill that includes funding for the Department of Homeland Security, Rep. Marlin Stutzman told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Let's work together," the Indiana Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early." "What President [Donald] Trump did by calling the mayor of Minneapolis and the governor of Minnesota and finding a way to work together to make sure that American people are safe is the better solution than shutting the government down."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday that Democrats are committed to fast-tracking five appropriations bills before Friday's deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown.

However, he said that the Democrats are not willing to pass legislation for DHS funding after the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good amid protests in Minneapolis over federal law enforcement presence in the city.

"I think this is Democrats again, trying to really bring the American people to a point where they're going to shut the government down over our government, our federal agents doing their job," Stutzman said, accusing them of trying to "politicize the circumstances."

"Nobody wants to see an individual shot on the streets in Minneapolis or anywhere, for that matter," he added. "But the fact is, our federal agents are doing their job of going after the bad guys that came into the country, whether it was over the past five years under President [Joe] Biden or whether they've been hiding out for the last ten years, for that matter."

But congressional Democrats, said Stutzman, "want to take out DHS as far as homeland security, because they believe that's their political target."

He urged Senate Republicans to consider changing rules and eliminating the filibuster, if needed, to move legislation.

"The money in the bill for DHS would provide funds for training and accountability measures," Stutzman added.

He also defended the agents involved in the Minnesota operations.

"They're not just sending the guys that they signed up last week to Minnesota to handle this problem," Stutzman said. "They're professionals."

Stutzman said agents will be cautious when confronted and urged people to let law enforcement do its work.

"But at the same time, when somebody walks into a situation trying to agitate and keep them from doing their job, they're going to be on guard," he said.

He also criticized Minnesota's approach.

"It feels a little bit like Minnesota is the wild, wild West, and they're just continuing to obstruct the federal government from doing its job rather than working together [to] sort out who should be staying and who needs to be deported," said the congressman.

Stutzman contrasted Minnesota with states he said are cooperating with federal authorities.

"The highest ICE arrests are actually coming from Texas, Florida, California, Georgia, and Virginia, and we're not even hearing about those states," he said. "They're getting it done. They're getting it done quietly. We're not hearing about it."

