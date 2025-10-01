VA Sec. Collins to Newsmax: Vets Face 'Major Consequences' From Shutdown

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins told Newsmax on Wednesday that 97% of the agency's operations would continue during the government shutdown thanks to advance appropriations, but warned the remaining 3% at risk could have major consequences for the nation's veterans.

"Call centers are open, suicide prevention programs, caregiver support — all continuing," he told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that the shutdown will affect the VA's "transition program assistance, career counseling, our outreach to veterans, our outreach to state, county, and tribal [partners]."

"We're not being able to do ground maintenance or [install] permanent headstones at our cemeteries," Collins said. "The pre-needs for burials at cemeteries are not going to be processed right now."

Disruptions could be particularly harmful for service members leaving the military, he stressed.

"If you're a veteran who's in the process of trying to transition out of the military and into a civilian job, it can put you back a week," he said. "It can actually throw you off of job interviews. Transition is the most difficult time for a service member to come off, and for this frankly partisan Democrat power play ... it's uncalled for and it's cruel."

He added that the impact could also hit federal employees who are veterans, saying about 30% of the federal workforce could face furloughs despite President Donald Trump's push to keep the government open.

"These are the same people who, for political purposes, say we're just going to shut down the government and put you on furlough," Collins said.

The secretary also urged veterans not to hesitate in seeking help.

"Please hear me, veteran. If you're out there, you have somebody that's a veteran or a friend who is in need of help — please tell them we are here," he said. "There are too many who feel alone. We're still here, and we want to make sure they understand that no matter what chaos has been wrought by the Senate Democrats at this point."

Collins dismissed Democrat proposals in the budget negotiations as not being serious.

"If you owned a property that's $1 million and somebody offers you $50 for that property, is that really a tangible offer?" he said. "Is that really negotiation, or is that just somebody throwing out useless talking points?"

However, Collins said he believes enough Senate Democrats will eventually cross over to resolve the standoff when they "realize there's no gain."

"You go into this wondering what you're going to get, and you end up getting nothing, and they put themselves in an even bigger hole," he said. "It's just sad for the American people."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com