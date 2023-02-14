Ric Grenell to Newsmax: State Dept.'s Gourmet Diplomacy 'Offensive'

The State Department's new policy to wine-and-dine foreign dignitaries is "offensive," former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax Tuesday.

"Good diplomacy starts with strong America First messaging and messengers, not with food," Grenell said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Grenell continued: "The idea that you're going to push the Foreign Service, push the State Department into this weak position of just sitting around eating and drinking good food, and good wine is so offensive to me as somebody who has spent 12 years at the State Department."

The new policy is also "coming from the same people who mocked Donald Trump for having tough ambassadors," lamented Grenell. "They don't want tough diplomacy. They want food and drink."

The State Department announced its "Diplomatic Culinary Partnership" last week.

