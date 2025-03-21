Gorka to Newsmax: Constitution With Trump on Immigration

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism, told Newsmax on Friday that federal judges should leave immigration issues to the President.

Gorka told the Chris Salcedo Show Friday that disputes with the courts on immigration and deportation should not be happening. "We do have separation of powers in the United States, and there is one person, according to the Constitution, according to the statutes of the nation, who has the right to decide who can be in America, who are the aliens, who are the foreigners who are allowed into the nation and who we keep out. That individual is the commander in chief, and that man is Donald Trump."

Gorka said that those who are trying to disrupt Trump's leadership have their priorities wrong. "The idea that individuals we have designated as foreign terrorist organizations, because there are members of cartels who are killing 110,000 Americans every year with fentanyl and other illicit drugs, that these individuals are protected by any branch of government or any political party is an absolute sheer travesty."

Gorka said he believes most Americans understand the reality of what is happening. "I think the American people see through the politicization of the law, and they understand why these designations were made and the threat the six cartels and the two gangs pose to all Americans, whoever you voted for in November."

