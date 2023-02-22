Schlapp, Gorka to Newsmax: Trump Only GOP Candidate Who Can Do Job Right

American voters won't trust GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley after she said in 2021 she would support Donald Trump for president if he runs again, said former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka.

"If President Trump can't trust his former U.N. ambassador, why should the voters?" Gorka asked Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co."

"Secondly, to say I want cognitive tests for anyone over the age of 75 — well, who are you talking about, Haley? Because there's only two people you could be talking about: That's the current incumbent and our former boss. So why don't you just say that you're anti-Trump? You have to hide behind these oaths. It's playing dirty. It's underhanded. I don't like it."

Of all the Republican candidates, Trump is the only one who knows how to do the job right, said former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp.

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is "a very charismatic figure, very business savvy. He's talking about the new American dream. Then you have Nikki Haley basically talking about the new generation of leadership. Today, Sen. Tim Scott in Iowa is talking about the new sunrise at the end of the day.

"What's going to work is saying people are hurting. The American people are in pain. They're watching the situation that's happening in Ohio, for instance. They're having economic problems, and I want solutions. So you can talk about the new generation of leadership, but this is not going to be about this. It's about solving problems that the American people have. They don't want their kids indoctrinated. They want to make sure that their families are protected. And they want to be able to survive during this economic period of time. And the person who knows how to do that right now is the incumbent, former President Donald J. Trump."

Gorka said Trump is the only candidate who has "proven himself."

"President Trump, whether it's the economy, national security, the border, anything else — he has demonstrated he can do it, so why would you vote for anybody else?

"You must differentiate yourself. Haley has only differentiated herself by proving she doesn't keep her promises.

"I don't think Vivek has a shot. ... but given his track record in the private sector, I could definitely see him in a Trump administration in a kind of Jared Kushner role. Vivek is a smart guy. I've had him on my show. I could see him in the Trump administration; but any other cabinet, any other any other politician has to differentiate themselves from President Trump."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!