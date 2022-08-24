Sebastian Gorka to Newsmax: New Iran Deal Will 'Empower' Our Enemies

Sebatian Gorka, adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Wednesday that reentering the Iran Nuclear Deal and potentially giving the terrorist-backing nation $100 billion will only "empower" the enemies of the United States and Israel.

"[The President Joe Biden) administration is going to empower our enemies and Israel's deadly enemies, and Israel knows they can't rely on us until President Trump is back in the White House, so they're going to have to protect themselves," Gorka said during "Spicer & Co." Wednesday.

Gorka was commenting on reports that the United States responded to Iran regarding a plan to reenter the President Barack Obama-era 2015 deal to try to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, a deal Trump from which withdrew in May 2018, calling it "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."

Since taking office in 2021, the Biden administration has been trying to restart the deal, speaking indirectly with Iranian representatives to negotiate terms.

Those discussions could be nearing agreement with intermediaries from the European Union saying Aug. 8 that a final text between the parties was laid out. The U.S. has since responded.

"This evening, Iran received the U.S. response through the European Union. The careful review of the response has started in Tehran," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a Reuters report Wednesday. "Iran will share its view with the EU, as the coordinator of the nuclear talks, upon completion of Tehran's review."

According to Reuters, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Wednesday the deal could include some $100 billion in payments to Iran, calling the new deal "bad."

"On the table right now is a bad deal," Lapid said in the report. "It would give Iran $100 billion dollars a year ... that will be used to undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe."

Gorka said the ignorance and arrogance of the administration in negotiating with Iran, a country that still wants both America and Israel destroyed, are a "deadly brew."

"This administration is going to give billions of dollars, and already has in the form of Obama, to a nation that is far more dangerous than ISIS," he said. "So maybe Biden should think about being given the Mar-a-Lago raid if he is in legal jeopardy once he leaves office for signing off on material support to terrorism to the tune of billions of dollars."

