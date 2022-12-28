Ex-Amb. Sondland to Newsmax: 'Stairstep' Funding Lets Russia Regroup

The "stairstep approach" the United States is taking to fund Ukraine in its efforts against Russia is allowing Russia time to "regroup, rebuild, and rearm," but instead of cutting back, the U.S. must ramp up its support so Ukraine can carry out strikes on Russian territory, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union under former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I do support funding indefinitely, but I don't believe it has to go on indefinitely," said Sondland on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that the step-by-step approach the United States is using is "costing us more in treasure and in lives and Ukrainian infrastructure."

Instead, Sondland said, "we need to hit the Russians in their own territory through the Ukrainians as proxies and take off this fig leaf that this is not really a war between Western democracies in Russia. Ukraine is a proxy, and I think everyone knows that."

Ukraine isn't a NATO member state that would fall under the collective defense agreements, but Sondland insisted that fact is "neither here nor there" because of Ukraine's pro-Western, democratic leanings.

"We should feel fortunate that it is not happening to a NATO country, and I think Ukraine is one step away from it happening to a NATO country," said Sondland, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "default setting with respect to Ukraine has always been to invade Ukraine. His only calculus was when can I get away with it?"

President Joe Biden, however, "sent the signals Putin wanted to hear" both with his withdrawal from Afghanistan and with his "equivocation" when he made a statement that "perhaps he would accept a minor incursion" and that he "wasn't sure how he would deal with a major incursion."

"That's what created this problem in the first place," said Sondland.

Meanwhile, Putin over the weekend said he's open to peace talks in 2023, and Sondland said he thinks that could happen, but it will take more "military and strategic progress before those talks will be fruitful."

"Otherwise, Putin will want to retain everything he took several years ago along with some of the things that he's trying to occupy today," said Sondland. "To use the B-52 carpet bombing analogy, and I don't mean this in a militaristic way, but the target needs to be softened before you can talk."

That means the ramping up of military equipment, "and perhaps multiple batteries" of the Patriot defense system "are critical right now," he said.

It is also "very controversial" to consider steps to clear Ukraine's air space, but that could also be an important step, as "it's going to be so much more expensive for us and our allies if Putin continues to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure."

But there is a "beautiful thing about Putin," said Sondland, because "he tells us what he wants, and then he does it. There's no none of 'this is classified.' It comes out of his mouth."

The former ambassador, meanwhile, said he hopes it wasn't "hyperbole" for the administration to say Ukraine will be supported with whatever it needs, and he doesn't think there is a "walk-and-chew-gum issue" when it comes to choosing between supporting Ukraine and taking measures to protect the U.S.-Mexican border and immigration.

"I don't disagree that we need to do something about our border, but frankly, fixing our border is easy compared to Ukraine, and it's not very expensive," said Sondland. "Biden has just purposefully decided for very spurious political reasons, he thinks he's ushering in millions of future Democratic voters on the southern border, and that's why the border isn't closed."

