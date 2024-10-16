Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Trump Win Would Deter Chinese Aggression

Political commentator Gordon Chang said that a victory for former president Donald Trump in the upcoming election could be a significant deterrent to China's aggressive moves in Asia, including potential military action against Taiwan.

On Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" on Wednesday, Chang said, "I think that the election of one Donald John Trump would make us safer because the Chinese are actually afraid of him. He is unpredictable. The Chinese don't think they can control him."

He added that during Trump's presidency, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin refrained from testing the U.S. provocatively.

"They didn't take Trump on in his four years. Putin didn't take Trump on in his four years. But look what Putin and Xi Jinping are doing now to [President Joe] Biden," Chang said.

Recently, China has conducted military drills in the vicinity of Taiwan, encircling the island.

"First of all, they're trying to intimidate Taiwan, and they're trying to intimidate us," Chang said. "Taiwan officials think China will try to impose a quarantine on the island. That's technically not an act of war. But in these circumstances, it will certainly lead to war because it could lead to a blockade, which is an act of war."

"China, in terms of going after Taiwan with either a quarantine or a blockade, has superior forces to the United States," he said. He pointed out that China's naval forces are larger and concentrated along its coast, while the U.S. Navy is spread out globally. Additionally, he mentioned China's possession of advanced hypersonic missiles and space warfare capabilities.

Despite these advantages, Chang argued that China's military still suffers from weaknesses due to its communist structure.

"There are a lot of deficiencies in the Chinese military because it's a communist military. But nonetheless, they probably are superior to us where it counts in the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com