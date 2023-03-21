Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China's Aid to Russia 'Open, Blatant'

Gordon Chang, a prominent lawyer and author of "The Great U.S-China Tech War," said that President Joe Biden's passive stance against China has contributed to the Chinese government escaping any real consequences connected to the origins of COVID-19, producing lethal fentanyl, and now helping Russia in its ongoing war with Ukraine.

"What we've seen is President Biden ... do a number of things that have actually helped Communist China. When he's had to take measures against it, he's done the minimum necessary, as late as possible. And that leaves Americans to question the administration," Chang told Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The Tuesday news of China shipping rifles, drones, and body armor to Russian forces in Ukraine doesn't count as breaking information to Chang, who countered that "China's been providing lethal assistance to Russia almost from the get-go of this war."

"But in the last few months," Chang continued, "the assistance has been open and blatant."

According to Chang, the Soviet-era Antonov An-24 — the world's largest cargo plane — leaves China for Russia's military encampments on a regular basis.

Also, China has been supplying drones to the Russia-based Wagner Group "for use in battlefields," said Chang. There are even reports of China-spent ammunition being used in Ukraine, he added.

President "Biden can issue warnings, but the Chinese continue to help Russia — their all-weather friend," said Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China."

Even with the White House's seemingly indifferent response to the emerging Russia-China alliance, Chang says that Biden's greatest dereliction of presidential duty involves not protecting the American people from a foreign attack.

"Biden hasn't done that," lamented Chang, before adding that "Biden won't even raise the issue" of China being responsible for the COVID-19 origins, or how China-produced fentanyl has infiltrated nearly every state in America.

"What can you say? [Biden's] allowing China to kill Americans with impunity," said Chang.

