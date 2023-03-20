Chang to Newsmax: Ukraine Is 'Proxy War for Superpowers'

Author and China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax Monday that the conflict in Ukraine is really a “proxy war for superpowers” and that the United States “better win this” because “we’re going to be fighting everywhere … all at once,” if we don’t.

“China believes that the United States is in terminal decline and that it can now do anything that it wants,” Chang said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “American Agenda.” “Really, what we've got right now is a China that is resurgent and the United States does not want to acknowledge what's happening. If we did, we could deal with it. Biden does not.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for dinner at the Kremlin Monday, with formal talks to follow on Tuesday. The Chinese leader has been trying to paint Beijing as a potential peacemaker in Ukraine, and has called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv as part of a 12-point proposal to end the conflict.

“There won't be peace talks until both sides want to talk, and right now, neither side believes it is in a position to talk,” Chang said. “They both want to fight. And as you point out, the United States is not in favor of a ceasefire, and we shouldn't be, because that would leave Russia in control of Ukrainian territory. And also right now there is a general feeling that Ukraine has the general advantage on the battlefield. That advantage may not last very long, but the point is a ceasefire helps Russia in so many different ways, and that's why China is proposing it — because China is all in on backing Putin and we've got to acknowledge that.”

When asked how the United States would be affected in the long term if the war keeps going, Chang said, “That really depends on whether the U.S. is going to supply the weapons that Ukraine needs.”

“Right now, President Biden just wants to manage the conflict and that means this conflict goes on forever,” he said. “But if we actually decide that Ukraine should win it, then the West is going to do very well, China is going to do very poorly.”

“This really is the fate of Taiwan, because if Russia prevails in Ukraine, you can bet the Chinese are going to move on Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, India, or even against the United States, and so right now, this is a test,” he continued. “This is a proxy war for superpowers. And we better win this because if we don't, we're going to be fighting everywhere around the world all at once.”

