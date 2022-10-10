Gordon Chang to Newsmax: 'We're Not Actually Opposing' Kim Jong Un

Author Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Monday that North Korea's recent missile launches are "dangerous because we're not actually opposing" North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Chang said on "American Agenda" that "[Kim] is talking about delivering tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea, and we don't have weapons in South Korea that can actually deter him. The United States does have tactical nukes … but none of them are in Asia."

Chang also noted that "all of our tactical nukes are the wrong type. They're gravity-delivered bombs, which are not much use from a military point of view.

"We need what China has, what North Korea has, what Russia has, which are tactical nukes on cruise missiles. And unfortunately, the arms control community has largely been effective in preventing the United States from developing the types of weapons that actually could deter a Kim Jong Un, a [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, or [Russian President] Vladimir Putin."

Chang added, "The North Korean regime designates us as an enemy, and although … we sort of look at North Korea as a destitute, decrepit state … they do have the will to strike out and kill Americans and South Koreans."

Chang said, "So yes, this is a regime that is generally as good as its word. So we have to stop … sort of shrugging and saying, Oh, they don't really matter, because they do, and remember, they're backed by China, which means that when North Korea provokes, it's China provoking."

